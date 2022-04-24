N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|6
|2
|3
|10
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Kwan lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Clement lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.362
|Naylor dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Rosario ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Miller 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.484
|b-Bradley ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.345
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.147
|Lavastida c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|10
|13
|10
|3
|9
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|Gonzalez 3b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Judge rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|a-Locastro ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.146
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Trevino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.278
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|002_2
|6
|1
|New York
|213
|002
|02x_10
|13
|0
a-homered for Judge in the 8th. b-singled for Miller in the 9th.
E_Hedges (1). LOB_Cleveland 6, New York 6. 2B_Judge (5), LeMahieu (3), Rizzo (3), Gallo (1), Torres (3). 3B_Giménez (2). HR_Rizzo (5), off Civale; LeMahieu (2), off McCarty; Locastro (1), off McCarty. RBIs_Giménez 2 (6), Rizzo 2 (12), LeMahieu 3 (7), Hicks (4), Gallo (1), Kiner-Falefa (5), Locastro 2 (2). SF_Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); New York 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Gallo, Judge, Trevino). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 2; New York 2 for 9.
GIDP_Naylor, Judge.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Miller); New York 1 (Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, L, 0-2
|3
|
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|61
|9.58
|Hentges
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|22
|1.42
|McCarty
|3
|
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|46
|12.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 1-0
|6
|2-3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|9
|92
|4.00
|Peralta
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|2.70
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. HBP_Civale (Donaldson).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.
T_2:43. A_39,050 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.