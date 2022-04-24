N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 6 2 3 10 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .276 Kwan lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .341 Clement lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .226 Ramírez 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .362 Naylor dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .400 Rosario ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .237 Miller 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .484 b-Bradley ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .125 Giménez 2b 4 0 2 2 0 1 .345 Mercado rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Hedges c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .147 Lavastida c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 10 13 10 3 9 LeMahieu 3b 4 1 3 3 0 0 .333 Gonzalez 3b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Judge rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .263 a-Locastro ph-rf 1 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Rizzo 1b 5 2 2 2 0 1 .250 Donaldson dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .182 Torres 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .227 Hicks cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .273 Gallo lf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .146 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 1 0 1 .300 Trevino c 3 1 0 0 1 0 .278

Cleveland 000 000 002_2 6 1 New York 213 002 02x_10 13 0

a-homered for Judge in the 8th. b-singled for Miller in the 9th.

E_Hedges (1). LOB_Cleveland 6, New York 6. 2B_Judge (5), LeMahieu (3), Rizzo (3), Gallo (1), Torres (3). 3B_Giménez (2). HR_Rizzo (5), off Civale; LeMahieu (2), off McCarty; Locastro (1), off McCarty. RBIs_Giménez 2 (6), Rizzo 2 (12), LeMahieu 3 (7), Hicks (4), Gallo (1), Kiner-Falefa (5), Locastro 2 (2). SF_Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 1 (Mercado); New York 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Gallo, Judge, Trevino). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 2; New York 2 for 9.

GIDP_Naylor, Judge.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Giménez, Miller); New York 1 (Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, L, 0-2 3 7 6 6 1 3 61 9.58 Hentges 2 2 0 0 0 3 22 1.42 McCarty 3 4 4 4 2 3 46 12.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 1-0 6 2-3 4 0 0 1 9 92 4.00 Peralta 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 22 2.70 Marinaccio 1 2 2 2 1 1 29 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. HBP_Civale (Donaldson).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, John Libka; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Todd Tichenor.

T_2:43. A_39,050 (47,309).

