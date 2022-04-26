N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|7
|8
|
|Totals
|38
|12
|13
|12
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Judge cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Mancini dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|4
|3
|6
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Locastro pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|140
|—
|8
|New York
|003
|120
|42x
|—
|12
E_Odor (3). LOB_Baltimore 4, New York 4. 2B_Odor (2), Donaldson (4). 3B_Torres (1). HR_Santander (2), Hays (2), Rizzo 3 (8), Gallo (1), Judge (4).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lyles L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|Baker
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Fry
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|A.Wells
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino W,2-0
|6
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Holmes H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luetge
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
Severino pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
HBP_Luetge (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:19. A_28,596 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.