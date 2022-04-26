Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:53 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 8 7 8 Totals 38 12 13 12
Mullins cf 4 2 1 0 LeMahieu 2b 5 2 2 0
Santander rf 4 1 1 3 Judge cf-rf 5 2 2 1
Mancini dh 5 1 1 1 Rizzo 1b 4 4 3 6
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Stanton rf 4 0 2 1
Odor 2b 3 2 1 0 Locastro pr-cf 1 1 0 0
Hays lf 3 1 1 3 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0
Urías 3b 4 0 1 1 Torres dh 4 0 1 3
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1
Mateo ss 4 1 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0
Higashioka c 3 1 0 0
Baltimore 000 003 140 8
New York 003 120 42x 12

E_Odor (3). LOB_Baltimore 4, New York 4. 2B_Odor (2), Donaldson (4). 3B_Torres (1). HR_Santander (2), Hays (2), Rizzo 3 (8), Gallo (1), Judge (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Lyles L,1-2 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 3
Baker 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2
Fry 1-3 2 2 2 1 1
A.Wells 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 3
New York
Severino W,2-0 6 3 4 4 2 5
Holmes H,5 1 1 0 0 0 1
Luetge 2-3 2 3 3 0 0
Loáisiga 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Chapman 1 0 0 0 2 2

Severino pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Luetge (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:19. A_28,596 (47,309).

Top Stories