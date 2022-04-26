N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 7 8 4 8 Mullins cf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .215 Santander rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .241 Mancini dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .234 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Odor 2b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .158 Hays lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .250 Urías 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .182 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212 Mateo ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 12 13 12 2 9 LeMahieu 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .339 Judge cf-rf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .274 Rizzo 1b 4 4 3 6 1 0 .283 Stanton rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222 1-Locastro pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .200 Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .186 Torres dh 4 0 1 3 0 0 .229 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .154 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .296 Higashioka c 3 1 0 0 1 3 .111

Baltimore 000 003 140_8 7 1 New York 003 120 42x_12 13 0

1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.

E_Odor (3). LOB_Baltimore 4, New York 4. 2B_Odor (2), Donaldson (4). 3B_Torres (1). HR_Santander (2), off Severino; Hays (2), off Loáisiga; Rizzo 2 (7), off Lyles; Gallo (1), off Lyles; Judge (4), off A.Wells; Rizzo (8), off A.Wells. RBIs_Santander 3 (5), Urías (3), Mancini (7), Hays 3 (8), Rizzo 6 (18), Gallo (2), Stanton (9), Torres 3 (6), Judge (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mancini); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 6; New York 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Santander.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lyles, L, 1-2 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 3 93 5.40 Baker 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 23 6.14 Fry 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 16 7.94 A.Wells 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 3 34 4.91

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, W, 2-0 6 3 4 4 2 5 77 3.32 Holmes, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.04 Luetge 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 15 6.00 Loáisiga 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 8.10 Chapman 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0, Fry 2-2, A.Wells 1-0, Holmes 1-1, Loáisiga 2-2. HBP_Luetge (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:19. A_28,596 (47,309).

