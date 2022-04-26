Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:53 pm
1 min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 7 8 4 8
Mullins cf 4 2 1 0 1 0 .215
Santander rf 4 1 1 3 1 1 .241
Mancini dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .234
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Odor 2b 3 2 1 0 0 0 .158
Hays lf 3 1 1 3 1 1 .250
Urías 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .182
Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .212
Mateo ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .232
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 12 13 12 2 9
LeMahieu 2b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .339
Judge cf-rf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .274
Rizzo 1b 4 4 3 6 1 0 .283
Stanton rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222
1-Locastro pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .200
Donaldson 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .186
Torres dh 4 0 1 3 0 0 .229
Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .154
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .296
Higashioka c 3 1 0 0 1 3 .111
Baltimore 000 003 140_8 7 1
New York 003 120 42x_12 13 0

1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.

E_Odor (3). LOB_Baltimore 4, New York 4. 2B_Odor (2), Donaldson (4). 3B_Torres (1). HR_Santander (2), off Severino; Hays (2), off Loáisiga; Rizzo 2 (7), off Lyles; Gallo (1), off Lyles; Judge (4), off A.Wells; Rizzo (8), off A.Wells. RBIs_Santander 3 (5), Urías (3), Mancini (7), Hays 3 (8), Rizzo 6 (18), Gallo (2), Stanton (9), Torres 3 (6), Judge (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mancini); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 6; New York 3 for 9.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners moved up_Santander.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lyles, L, 1-2 4 2-3 7 6 6 1 3 93 5.40
Baker 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 2 23 6.14
Fry 1-3 2 2 2 1 1 16 7.94
A.Wells 1 2-3 2 2 2 0 3 34 4.91
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino, W, 2-0 6 3 4 4 2 5 77 3.32
Holmes, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 1.04
Luetge 2-3 2 3 3 0 0 15 6.00
Loáisiga 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 5 8.10
Chapman 1 0 0 0 2 2 24 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0, Fry 2-2, A.Wells 1-0, Holmes 1-1, Loáisiga 2-2. HBP_Luetge (Odor).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:19. A_28,596 (47,309).

