N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|7
|8
|4
|8
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.241
|Mancini dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Odor 2b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Hays lf
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.250
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.182
|Chirinos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|Mateo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|12
|13
|12
|2
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.339
|Judge cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.274
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|4
|3
|6
|1
|0
|.283
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|1-Locastro pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Torres dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.229
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.154
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Higashioka c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.111
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|140_8
|7
|1
|New York
|003
|120
|42x_12
|13
|0
1-ran for Stanton in the 7th.
E_Odor (3). LOB_Baltimore 4, New York 4. 2B_Odor (2), Donaldson (4). 3B_Torres (1). HR_Santander (2), off Severino; Hays (2), off Loáisiga; Rizzo 2 (7), off Lyles; Gallo (1), off Lyles; Judge (4), off A.Wells; Rizzo (8), off A.Wells. RBIs_Santander 3 (5), Urías (3), Mancini (7), Hays 3 (8), Rizzo 6 (18), Gallo (2), Stanton (9), Torres 3 (6), Judge (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Mancini); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 6; New York 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Santander.
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lyles, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|1
|3
|93
|5.40
|Baker
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|6.14
|Fry
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|16
|7.94
|A.Wells
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|3
|34
|4.91
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino, W, 2-0
|6
|
|3
|4
|4
|2
|5
|77
|3.32
|Holmes, H, 5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.04
|Luetge
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|6.00
|Loáisiga
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|8.10
|Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|24
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Baker 1-0, Fry 2-2, A.Wells 1-0, Holmes 1-1, Loáisiga 2-2. HBP_Luetge (Odor).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:19. A_28,596 (47,309).
