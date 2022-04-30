N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|2
|8
|5
|
|LeMahieu dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.203
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.273
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.306
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Locastro lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.302
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|3
|7
|
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|a-Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.141
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.373
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.127
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|New York
|011
|100
|000_3
|8
|1
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|1
a-lined out for Lopez in the 9th.
E_Kiner-Falefa (2), Lopez (2), Witt Jr. (2). LOB_New York 10, Kansas City 11. 2B_Donaldson (5), Dozier (3). RBIs_Torres (9), Kiner-Falefa (6). SB_Olivares (2). CS_Rizzo (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). SF_Torres, Kiner-Falefa.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Trevino 3, Stanton 2, LeMahieu); Kansas City 5 (Isbel 3, Perez 2). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa 2. LIDP_Benintendi. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa.
DP_New York 1 (Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 2-0
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|91
|3.00
|Castro, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.16
|Holmes, H, 6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.84
|Chapman, S, 5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández, L, 0-1
|4
|
|4
|3
|2
|5
|3
|90
|6.00
|Payamps
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|1.50
|Bolaños
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|49
|0.00
IBB_off Bolaños (Rizzo). HBP_Holmes (Witt Jr.). WP_Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:08. A_23,965 (37,903).
