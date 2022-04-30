Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 12:06 am
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 3 8 2 8 5
LeMahieu dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .301
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 2 0 .203
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .273
Stanton rf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .256
Torres 2b 3 1 2 1 0 1 .237
Hicks cf 2 1 2 0 2 0 .306
Gallo lf 2 0 2 0 0 0 .180
Locastro lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Kiner-Falefa ss 2 0 0 1 1 0 .302
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .208
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 0 7 0 3 7
Lopez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .220
a-Rivera ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .141
Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .373
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Santana 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .127
Dozier dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .242
Witt Jr. 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Isbel cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Olivares rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .263
New York 011 100 000_3 8 1
Kansas City 000 000 000_0 7 1

a-lined out for Lopez in the 9th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (2), Lopez (2), Witt Jr. (2). LOB_New York 10, Kansas City 11. 2B_Donaldson (5), Dozier (3). RBIs_Torres (9), Kiner-Falefa (6). SB_Olivares (2). CS_Rizzo (1), Kiner-Falefa (1). SF_Torres, Kiner-Falefa.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Trevino 3, Stanton 2, LeMahieu); Kansas City 5 (Isbel 3, Perez 2). RISP_New York 2 for 9; Kansas City 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kiner-Falefa 2. LIDP_Benintendi. GIDP_Kiner-Falefa.

DP_New York 1 (Rizzo, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo); Kansas City 1 (Lopez, Merrifield, Santana).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 2-0 6 5 0 0 2 6 91 3.00
Castro, H, 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.16
Holmes, H, 6 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 0.84
Chapman, S, 5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández, L, 0-1 4 4 3 2 5 3 90 6.00
Payamps 2 2 0 0 0 1 31 1.50
Bolaños 3 2 0 0 3 1 49 0.00

IBB_off Bolaños (Rizzo). HBP_Holmes (Witt Jr.). WP_Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:08. A_23,965 (37,903).

