N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

|New York
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|2
|Totals
|34
|0
|7
|0
|LeMahieu dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Rivera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Merrifield 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Stanton rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hicks cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Locastro lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Witt Jr. 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Isbel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Olivares rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|New York
|011
|100
|000
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Kiner-Falefa (2), Lopez (2), Witt Jr. (2). DP_New York 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_New York 10, Kansas City 11. 2B_Donaldson (5), Dozier (3). SB_Olivares (2). SF_Torres (2), Kiner-Falefa (2).
|New York
|Cole W,2-0
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Castro H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holmes H,6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman S,5-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Hernández L,0-1
|4
|
|4
|3
|2
|5
|3
|Payamps
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bolaños
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
HBP_Holmes (Witt Jr.). WP_Hernández.
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.
T_3:08. A_23,965 (37,903).
