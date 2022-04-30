Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 3, Kansas City 0

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 12:06 am
New York Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 3 8 2 Totals 34 0 7 0
LeMahieu dh 5 0 0 0 Lopez ss 4 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 0 Rivera ph 1 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 0 0 0 Merrifield 2b 3 0 1 0
Stanton rf 5 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 3 0 0 0
Torres 2b 3 1 2 1 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Hicks cf 2 1 2 0 Santana 1b 4 0 1 0
Gallo lf 2 0 2 0 Dozier dh 4 0 2 0
Locastro lf 2 0 0 0 Witt Jr. 3b 3 0 1 0
Kiner-Falefa ss 2 0 0 1 Isbel cf 4 0 0 0
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 Olivares rf 4 0 2 0
New York 011 100 000 3
Kansas City 000 000 000 0

E_Kiner-Falefa (2), Lopez (2), Witt Jr. (2). DP_New York 1, Kansas City 1. LOB_New York 10, Kansas City 11. 2B_Donaldson (5), Dozier (3). SB_Olivares (2). SF_Torres (2), Kiner-Falefa (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole W,2-0 6 5 0 0 2 6
Castro H,4 1 1 0 0 1 1
Holmes H,6 1 1 0 0 0 0
Chapman S,5-5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City
Hernández L,0-1 4 4 3 2 5 3
Payamps 2 2 0 0 0 1
Bolaños 3 2 0 0 3 1

HBP_Holmes (Witt Jr.). WP_Hernández.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, CB Bucknor.

T_3:08. A_23,965 (37,903).

Top Stories