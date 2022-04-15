N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 5 0 5 11 Springer dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .323 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .333 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .192 Tapia rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Kirk c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .200 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .000 Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238 Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-M.Chapman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .190

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 8 3 1 10 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185 Judge cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Stanton rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .240 Hicks cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .353 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .158 Torres dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 2 3 0 0 0 .200 Trevino c 3 0 2 2 0 0 .500

Toronto 000 000 000_0 5 1 New York 001 010 01x_3 8 1

a-walked for Zimmer in the 9th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Rizzo (1). LOB_Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), Judge (3). RBIs_Trevino 2 (2), Stanton (6). SB_Trevino (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Tapia, Bichette 4, Kirk); New York 4 (Judge, Donaldson 2, Gallo). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Trevino, Rizzo, Stanton. LIDP_Bichette. GIDP_Kirk, Trevino.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Rizzo, LeMahieu).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 0-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 0 9 83 4.22 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 Phelps 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 3.00 Merryweather 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 4.91

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 2 6 83 2.25 Luetge, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 0.00 Castro, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00 Holmes, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.25 Green, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 A.Chapman 0 0 0 0 3 0 16 0.00 King, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.59

A.Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Holmes 1-0, Green 1-0, King 3-0. HBP_Severino (Gurriel Jr.), Castro (Springer). WP_A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:06. A_37,255 (47,309).

