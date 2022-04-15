Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 12:03 am
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 5 0 5 11
Springer dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .323
Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .333
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .192
Tapia rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Kirk c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .200
Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 2 2 .000
Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .238
Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-M.Chapman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .190
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 8 3 1 10
Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .185
Judge cf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Stanton rf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .240
Hicks cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .353
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .158
Torres dh 2 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 2 3 0 0 0 .200
Trevino c 3 0 2 2 0 0 .500
Toronto 000 000 000_0 5 1
New York 001 010 01x_3 8 1

a-walked for Zimmer in the 9th.

E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Rizzo (1). LOB_Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), Judge (3). RBIs_Trevino 2 (2), Stanton (6). SB_Trevino (1).

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Tapia, Bichette 4, Kirk); New York 4 (Judge, Donaldson 2, Gallo). RISP_Toronto 0 for 9; New York 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Trevino, Rizzo, Stanton. LIDP_Bichette. GIDP_Kirk, Trevino.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Biggio, Guerrero Jr.); New York 2 (Kiner-Falefa, LeMahieu, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Rizzo, LeMahieu).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman, L, 0-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 0 9 83 4.22
Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Phelps 1 1 0 0 1 0 16 3.00
Merryweather 1 1 1 1 0 0 11 4.91
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino, W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 2 6 83 2.25
Luetge, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 3 22 0.00
Castro, H, 2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Holmes, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 2.25
Green, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
A.Chapman 0 0 0 0 3 0 16 0.00
King, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.59

A.Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Mayza 2-0, Holmes 1-0, Green 1-0, King 3-0. HBP_Severino (Gurriel Jr.), Castro (Springer). WP_A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:06. A_37,255 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories