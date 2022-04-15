N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

Toronto New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 0 5 0 Totals 31 3 8 3 Springer dh 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 4 0 0 0 Bichette ss 5 0 1 0 Judge cf-rf 4 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Stanton rf 4 0 1 1 Tapia rf 4 0 1 0 Hicks cf 0 0 0 0 Kirk c 3 0 2 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Biggio 2b 2 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 3 0 0 0 Torres dh 2 0 0 0 Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 2 3 0 M.Chapman ph 0 0 0 0 Trevino c 3 0 2 2

Toronto 000 000 000 — 0 New York 001 010 01x — 3

E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Rizzo (1). DP_Toronto 1, New York 2. LOB_Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), Judge (3). SB_Trevino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Gausman L,0-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 0 9 Mayza 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Phelps 1 1 0 0 1 0 Merryweather 1 1 1 1 0 0

New York Severino W,1-0 5 2 0 0 2 6 Luetge H,1 1 1 0 0 0 3 Castro H,2 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Holmes H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Green H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 A.Chapman 0 0 0 0 3 0 King S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

A.Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Severino (Gurriel Jr.), Castro (Springer). WP_A.Chapman.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:06. A_37,255 (47,309).

