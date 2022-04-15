N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|31
|3
|8
|3
|
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tapia rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|2
|3
|0
|
|M.Chapman ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|001
|010
|01x
|—
|3
E_Gurriel Jr. (1), Rizzo (1). DP_Toronto 1, New York 2. LOB_Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B_Bichette (2), Kiner-Falefa (2), Judge (3). SB_Trevino (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gausman L,0-1
|5
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|9
|Mayza
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Phelps
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino W,1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|Luetge H,1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Castro H,2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holmes H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Green H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Chapman
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|King S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
A.Chapman pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Severino (Gurriel Jr.), Castro (Springer). WP_A.Chapman.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Paul Emmel; Second, James Hoye; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:06. A_37,255 (47,309).
