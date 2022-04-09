N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 5 2 4 12 Hernández cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .375 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222 Verdugo lf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .500 Story 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .125 Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .125 Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Arroyo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 4 4 4 3 5 Donaldson dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .300 Judge cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .286 Stanton rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .250 Hicks cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 LeMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Gallo lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .167 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Boston 020 000 000_2 5 0 New York 000 202 00x_4 4 1

a-reached on error for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (1). LOB_Boston 8, New York 2. 2B_Story (1), Devers (1). HR_Verdugo (1), off Severino; Rizzo (2), off Pivetta; Stanton (2), off Pivetta. RBIs_Verdugo 2 (3), Rizzo 2 (4), Stanton 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Vázquez 2, Martinez, Hernández); New York 1 (Torres). RISP_Boston 0 for 10; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Judge.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta, L, 0-1 5 2-3 4 4 4 3 4 81 6.35 Davis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Severino 3 5 2 2 0 5 65 6.00 Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00 Luetge, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00 Green, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 Holmes, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 9 5.40 Chapman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:58. A_46,882 (47,309).

