N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|4
|12
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.375
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.125
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.125
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Arroyo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Hicks cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|LeMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|020
|000
|000_2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|202
|00x_4
|4
|1
a-reached on error for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.
E_Kiner-Falefa (1). LOB_Boston 8, New York 2. 2B_Story (1), Devers (1). HR_Verdugo (1), off Severino; Rizzo (2), off Pivetta; Stanton (2), off Pivetta. RBIs_Verdugo 2 (3), Rizzo 2 (4), Stanton 2 (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Vázquez 2, Martinez, Hernández); New York 1 (Torres). RISP_Boston 0 for 10; New York 1 for 2.
Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Judge.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pivetta, L, 0-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|81
|6.35
|Davis
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Severino
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|65
|6.00
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|0.00
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|0.00
|Luetge, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|0.00
|Green, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Holmes, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9
|5.40
|Chapman, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:58. A_46,882 (47,309).
