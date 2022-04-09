On Air: Meet the Press
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 8:15 pm
< a min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 5 2 4 12
Hernández cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 3 .375
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .222
Verdugo lf 3 1 2 2 1 1 .500
Story 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .125
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .125
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Arroyo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .143
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 4 4 3 5
Donaldson dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .300
Judge cf-rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .250
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .286
Stanton rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .250
Hicks cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
LeMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .200
Gallo lf 2 0 1 0 1 0 .167
Torres 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Boston 020 000 000_2 5 0
New York 000 202 00x_4 4 1

a-reached on error for Bradley Jr. in the 9th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (1). LOB_Boston 8, New York 2. 2B_Story (1), Devers (1). HR_Verdugo (1), off Severino; Rizzo (2), off Pivetta; Stanton (2), off Pivetta. RBIs_Verdugo 2 (3), Rizzo 2 (4), Stanton 2 (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Vázquez 2, Martinez, Hernández); New York 1 (Torres). RISP_Boston 0 for 10; New York 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Bradley Jr., Judge.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pivetta, L, 0-1 5 2-3 4 4 4 3 4 81 6.35
Davis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Severino 3 5 2 2 0 5 65 6.00
Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 0.00
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 0.00
Luetge, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 0.00
Green, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Holmes, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 9 5.40
Chapman, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Marinaccio 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:58. A_46,882 (47,309).

