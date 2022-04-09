On Air: Meet the Press
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 8:15 pm
< a min read
      
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 27 4 4 4
Hernández cf 5 0 0 0 Donaldson dh 4 1 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 1 0 Judge cf-rf 3 1 0 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 2
Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 Stanton rf 3 1 1 2
Verdugo lf 3 1 2 2 Hicks cf 0 0 0 0
Story 2b 3 0 1 0 LeMahieu 3b 2 0 0 0
Dalbec 1b 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf 2 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Torres 2b 3 0 0 0
Arroyo ph 1 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0
Vázquez c 4 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Boston 020 000 000 2
New York 000 202 00x 4

E_Kiner-Falefa (1). LOB_Boston 8, New York 2. 2B_Story (1), Devers (1). HR_Verdugo (1), Rizzo (2), Stanton (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pivetta L,0-1 5 2-3 4 4 4 3 4
Davis 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sawamura 1 0 0 0 0 0
Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 1
New York
Severino 3 5 2 2 0 5
Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 1 2
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 0
Luetge W,1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Green H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Holmes H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Chapman S,1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Severino pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:58. A_46,882 (47,309).

