N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 2

|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|4
|4
|
|Hernández cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Verdugo lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hicks cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dalbec 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arroyo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Boston
|020
|000
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|000
|202
|00x
|—
|4
E_Kiner-Falefa (1). LOB_Boston 8, New York 2. 2B_Story (1), Devers (1). HR_Verdugo (1), Rizzo (2), Stanton (2).
|Boston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pivetta L,0-1
|5
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Davis
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sawamura
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Severino
|3
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Marinaccio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Luetge W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Green H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Holmes H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chapman S,1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Severino pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
Umpires_Home, Brian O’Nora; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:58. A_46,882 (47,309).
