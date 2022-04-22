N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 1 9 1 0 15 Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Kwan lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .395 Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .392 Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .196 Naylor rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .444 Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259 Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .067 a-Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .227 Lavastida c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .083 Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .320

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 7 4 4 9 LeMahieu dh 3 1 1 0 1 1 .302 Judge cf-rf 3 2 2 3 1 0 .280 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Stanton rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .218 Locastro cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Donaldson 3b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .184 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .122 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .175 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 1 0 1 .279 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .333

Cleveland 000 100 000_1 9 0 New York 002 110 00x_4 7 0

a-struck out for Bradley in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 7, New York 7. 2B_Kwan (5), Rosario (1), Naylor (2). HR_Reyes (2), off Taillon; Judge (2), off Morgan; Judge (3), off Tully. RBIs_Reyes (5), Judge 3 (5), Kiner-Falefa (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Lavastida 3, Reyes); New York 3 (Donaldson, Gallo, Trevino). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; New York 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Ramírez.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morgan, L, 1-1 3 1 2 2 2 5 51 5.00 Allen 1 2 1 1 1 2 28 2.45 Tully 2 2 1 1 1 0 38 4.50 Pilkington 2 2 0 0 0 2 33 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Taillon, W, 1-1 5 7 1 1 0 5 84 3.07 King, H, 2 3 1 0 0 0 8 42 0.84 Chapman, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.00

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_2:58. A_41,062 (47,309).

