N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|0
|15
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.395
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.392
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.196
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.444
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.067
|a-Mercado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Lavastida c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.320
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|4
|9
|
|LeMahieu dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.280
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.218
|Locastro cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.184
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.122
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.175
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000_1
|9
|0
|New York
|002
|110
|00x_4
|7
|0
a-struck out for Bradley in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 7, New York 7. 2B_Kwan (5), Rosario (1), Naylor (2). HR_Reyes (2), off Taillon; Judge (2), off Morgan; Judge (3), off Tully. RBIs_Reyes (5), Judge 3 (5), Kiner-Falefa (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 5 (Ramírez, Lavastida 3, Reyes); New York 3 (Donaldson, Gallo, Trevino). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 8; New York 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Ramírez.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morgan, L, 1-1
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|51
|5.00
|Allen
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|2.45
|Tully
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|38
|4.50
|Pilkington
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 1-1
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|84
|3.07
|King, H, 2
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|42
|0.84
|Chapman, S, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|0.00
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T_2:58. A_41,062 (47,309).
