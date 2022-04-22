Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:21 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 31 4 7 4
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu dh 3 1 1 0
Kwan lf 4 0 2 0 Judge cf-rf 3 2 2 3
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
Reyes dh 4 1 1 1 Stanton rf 4 0 1 0
Naylor rf 4 0 2 0 Locastro cf 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 Donaldson 3b 2 1 0 0
Bradley 1b 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0
Mercado ph 1 0 0 0 Torres 2b 4 0 1 0
Lavastida c 4 0 1 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 1
Giménez 2b 3 0 1 0 Trevino c 3 0 0 0
Cleveland 000 100 000 1
New York 002 110 00x 4

LOB_Cleveland 7, New York 7. 2B_Kwan (5), Rosario (1), Naylor (2). HR_Reyes (2), Judge 2 (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Morgan L,1-1 3 1 2 2 2 5
Allen 1 2 1 1 1 2
Tully 2 2 1 1 1 0
Pilkington 2 2 0 0 0 2
New York
Taillon W,1-1 5 7 1 1 0 5
King H,2 3 1 0 0 0 8
Chapman S,4-4 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.

T_2:58. A_41,062 (47,309).

