N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|4
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stanton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naylor rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Locastro cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lavastida c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Giménez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|002
|110
|00x
|—
|4
LOB_Cleveland 7, New York 7. 2B_Kwan (5), Rosario (1), Naylor (2). HR_Reyes (2), Judge 2 (3).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Morgan L,1-1
|3
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Allen
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Tully
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Pilkington
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Taillon W,1-1
|5
|
|7
|1
|1
|0
|5
|King H,2
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Chapman S,4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Jim Reynolds; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, John Libka.
T_2:58. A_41,062 (47,309).
