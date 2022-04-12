N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 0 5 0 0 10 Springer cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .409 Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227 Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .150 Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .133 M.Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .176 Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .357 Heineman c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Collins ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 7 3 3 5 Donaldson 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .222 Judge cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Rizzo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Stanton rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .250 Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231 LeMahieu 1b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .231 Torres 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286 Hicks lf-cf 2 1 1 2 1 1 .308 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .071

Toronto 000 000 000_0 5 1 New York 020 100 01x_4 7 1

a-struck out for Heineman in the 5th.

E_Heineman (1), Donaldson (1). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Springer (3), M.Chapman (1), Rizzo (1), LeMahieu (1), Torres (2), Judge (2). HR_Hicks (1), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Hicks 2 (2), Stanton (5). SB_Springer (1). SF_Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Collins, Guerrero Jr.); New York 3 (Stanton, Higashioka, Kiner-Falefa, Torres). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; New York 1 for 9.

GIDP_Higashioka.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 3 2 2 2 84 5.40 Phelps 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50 Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.38 Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00 Kay 2 2 1 1 1 3 39 4.50

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes Jr. 4 1-3 3 0 0 0 5 72 0.00 Holmes, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.70 Castro, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Loáisiga , H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 A.Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-0, Holmes 1-0. HBP_Kay (LeMahieu). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:07. A_25,068 (47,309).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.