N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 10:30 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 5 0 0 10
Springer cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .409
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .227
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .263
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .375
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .150
Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .133
M.Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .176
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .357
Heineman c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Collins ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 7 3 3 5
Donaldson 3b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .222
Judge cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Rizzo dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Stanton rf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .250
Gallo lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231
LeMahieu 1b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .231
Torres 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .286
Hicks lf-cf 2 1 1 2 1 1 .308
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .071
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .071
Toronto 000 000 000_0 5 1
New York 020 100 01x_4 7 1

a-struck out for Heineman in the 5th.

E_Heineman (1), Donaldson (1). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Springer (3), M.Chapman (1), Rizzo (1), LeMahieu (1), Torres (2), Judge (2). HR_Hicks (1), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Hicks 2 (2), Stanton (5). SB_Springer (1). SF_Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Collins, Guerrero Jr.); New York 3 (Stanton, Higashioka, Kiner-Falefa, Torres). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; New York 1 for 9.

GIDP_Higashioka.

DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi, L, 0-1 3 1-3 5 3 2 2 2 84 5.40
Phelps 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.50
Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.38
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.00
Kay 2 2 1 1 1 3 39 4.50
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes Jr. 4 1-3 3 0 0 0 5 72 0.00
Holmes, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 2.70
Castro, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Loáisiga , H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
A.Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-0, Holmes 1-0. HBP_Kay (LeMahieu). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:07. A_25,068 (47,309).

