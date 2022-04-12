N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.409
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.375
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.150
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|M.Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.357
|Heineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Collins ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|3
|3
|5
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.222
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rizzo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Hicks lf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.308
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|1
|New York
|020
|100
|01x_4
|7
|1
a-struck out for Heineman in the 5th.
E_Heineman (1), Donaldson (1). LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Springer (3), M.Chapman (1), Rizzo (1), LeMahieu (1), Torres (2), Judge (2). HR_Hicks (1), off Kikuchi. RBIs_Hicks 2 (2), Stanton (5). SB_Springer (1). SF_Stanton.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Hernández, Collins, Guerrero Jr.); New York 3 (Stanton, Higashioka, Kiner-Falefa, Torres). RISP_Toronto 0 for 6; New York 1 for 9.
GIDP_Higashioka.
DP_Toronto 1 (Bichette, Espinal, Guerrero Jr.).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|84
|5.40
|Phelps
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.50
|Merryweather
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.38
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Kay
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|39
|4.50
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr.
|4
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|72
|0.00
|Holmes, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2.70
|Castro, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Loáisiga , H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|A.Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Phelps 2-0, Holmes 1-0. HBP_Kay (LeMahieu). WP_Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:07. A_25,068 (47,309).
