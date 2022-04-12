Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 10:30 pm
Toronto New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 5 0 Totals 28 4 7 3
Springer cf 4 0 2 0 Donaldson 3b 2 1 0 0
Bichette ss 4 0 1 0 Judge cf-rf 4 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo dh 4 0 1 0
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Stanton rf 3 0 0 1
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 Gallo lf 0 0 0 0
Kirk dh 4 0 0 0 LeMahieu 1b 3 2 2 0
M.Chapman 3b 3 0 1 0 Torres 2b 4 0 2 0
Espinal 2b 3 0 0 0 Hicks lf-cf 2 1 1 2
Heineman c 1 0 0 0 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0
Collins ph-c 2 0 0 0 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 0 0 0
Toronto 000 000 000 0
New York 020 100 01x 4

E_Heineman (1), Donaldson (1). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Springer (3), M.Chapman (1), Rizzo (1), LeMahieu (1), Torres (2), Judge (2). HR_Hicks (1). SB_Springer (1). SF_Stanton (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Kikuchi L,0-1 3 1-3 5 3 2 2 2
Phelps 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Merryweather 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 0 0 0 0 0
Kay 2 2 1 1 1 3
New York
Cortes Jr. 4 1-3 3 0 0 0 5
Holmes W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Castro H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Loáisiga H,1 1 2 0 0 0 1
A.Chapman 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Kay (LeMahieu). WP_Kikuchi.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.

T_3:07. A_25,068 (47,309).

