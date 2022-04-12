N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 0

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|7
|3
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|M.Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks lf-cf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|Heineman c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Collins ph-c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|New York
|020
|100
|01x
|—
|4
E_Heineman (1), Donaldson (1). DP_Toronto 1, New York 0. LOB_Toronto 6, New York 5. 2B_Springer (3), M.Chapman (1), Rizzo (1), LeMahieu (1), Torres (2), Judge (2). HR_Hicks (1). SB_Springer (1). SF_Stanton (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi L,0-1
|3
|1-3
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Phelps
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kay
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes Jr.
|4
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Holmes W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Loáisiga H,1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A.Chapman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Kay (LeMahieu). WP_Kikuchi.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Paul Emmel.
T_3:07. A_25,068 (47,309).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.