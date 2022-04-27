N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|4
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|LeMahieu 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Mancini 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Judge cf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Santander dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hays lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton rf
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Locastro pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chirinos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Donaldson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Owings 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Torres 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|McKenna rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|002
|000
|—
|2
|New York
|200
|001
|20x
|—
|5
LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 5. 2B_Mateo (4). HR_Santander (3), Stanton (3), Gallo (2). SB_Locastro (2). SF_Stanton (2).
|Baltimore
|T.Wells
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Krehbiel L,1-2
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Bautista
|
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lakins Sr.
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|New York
|Montgomery
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|King W,2-0
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Holmes S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Montgomery 2 (McKenna,Hays). WP_Tate.
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_2:57. A_31,122 (47,309).
