N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 1 8 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224 Santander dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .241 Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Urías 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .203 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Owings 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 a-Odor ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .150 Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237 McKenna rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 5 8 4 2 9 LeMahieu 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .322 Judge cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .288 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Stanton rf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .242 1-Locastro pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Donaldson dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .194 Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212 Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .161 Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .298 Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238

Baltimore 000 002 000_2 5 0 New York 200 001 20x_5 8 0

a-struck out for Owings in the 7th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 5. 2B_Mateo (4). HR_Santander (3), off Montgomery; Stanton (3), off T.Wells; Gallo (2), off Bautista. RBIs_Santander 2 (7), Stanton 3 (12), Gallo (3). SB_Locastro (2). CS_Mateo (1). SF_Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Chirinos, Mancini); New York 2 (Gallo, Torres). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Trevino, LeMahieu.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA T.Wells 5 3 2 2 0 4 72 5.54 Krehbiel, L, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 12 1.04 Bautista 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 17 3.38 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.61 Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 7.50

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 71 2.70 King, W, 2-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 34 0.69 Holmes, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.93

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 2-1, Tate 1-1, King 1-0. HBP_Montgomery 2 (McKenna,Hays). WP_Tate.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:57. A_31,122 (47,309).

