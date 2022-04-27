Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 5, Baltimore 2

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 10:23 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 1 8
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217
Mancini 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Santander dh 4 1 1 2 0 2 .241
Hays lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Urías 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .203
Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Owings 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
a-Odor ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Mateo ss 3 0 1 0 0 0 .237
McKenna rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 8 4 2 9
LeMahieu 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .322
Judge cf-rf 4 1 2 0 0 2 .288
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Stanton rf 3 1 2 3 0 1 .242
1-Locastro pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Donaldson dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .194
Torres 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .212
Gallo lf 4 1 1 1 0 3 .161
Kiner-Falefa ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .298
Trevino c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Baltimore 000 002 000_2 5 0
New York 200 001 20x_5 8 0

a-struck out for Owings in the 7th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

LOB_Baltimore 5, New York 5. 2B_Mateo (4). HR_Santander (3), off Montgomery; Stanton (3), off T.Wells; Gallo (2), off Bautista. RBIs_Santander 2 (7), Stanton 3 (12), Gallo (3). SB_Locastro (2). CS_Mateo (1). SF_Stanton.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Chirinos, Mancini); New York 2 (Gallo, Torres). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 4; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Mancini, Trevino, LeMahieu.

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
T.Wells 5 3 2 2 0 4 72 5.54
Krehbiel, L, 1-2 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 12 1.04
Bautista 2-3 3 2 2 0 1 17 3.38
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.61
Lakins Sr. 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 7.50
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 5 2-3 4 2 2 0 4 71 2.70
King, W, 2-0 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 2 34 0.69
Holmes, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.93

Inherited runners-scored_Bautista 2-1, Tate 1-1, King 1-0. HBP_Montgomery 2 (McKenna,Hays). WP_Tate.

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_2:57. A_31,122 (47,309).

