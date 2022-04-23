N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Naylor 1b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Locastro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Clement 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Mercado rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Higashioka c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Torres ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cleveland
|000
|020
|020
|—
|4
|New York
|000
|020
|102
|—
|5
DP_Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 1, New York 5. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_Naylor (1), Hedges (1), Donaldson (2). SB_Locastro (1). SF_Higashioka (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quantrill
|6
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|De Los Santos
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Shaw H,2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sandlin H,3
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clase L,0-2 BS,2-3
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes Jr.
|6
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Holmes
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Green BS,0-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Castro W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_2:50. A_39,180 (47,309).
