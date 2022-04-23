On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 4:19 pm
Cleveland New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 4 4 Totals 31 5 9 5
Straw cf 4 0 1 0 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0
Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 Judge rf 4 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 0 0
Rosario ss 2 1 0 0 Donaldson 3b 2 1 1 1
Naylor 1b 3 2 2 2 Locastro pr 0 1 0 0
Clement 2b 3 0 0 0 Hicks cf 3 1 1 0
Mercado rf 3 0 0 0 Gallo lf 3 1 1 0
Hedges c 3 1 1 2 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 2 2
Higashioka c 2 0 1 1
Torres ph 1 0 1 1
Cleveland 000 020 020 4
New York 000 020 102 5

DP_Cleveland 2, New York 1. LOB_Cleveland 1, New York 5. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_Naylor (1), Hedges (1), Donaldson (2). SB_Locastro (1). SF_Higashioka (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Quantrill 6 1-3 6 3 3 3 2
De Los Santos 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Shaw H,2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Sandlin H,3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clase L,0-2 BS,2-3 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
New York
Cortes Jr. 6 1-3 1 2 2 2 8
Holmes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Green BS,0-2 1 3 2 2 0 0
Castro W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:50. A_39,180 (47,309).

Sports News

