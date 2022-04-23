On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Cleveland 4

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 4:19 pm
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 4 4 2 9
Straw cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .296
Kwan lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .357
Ramírez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .364
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Rosario ss 2 1 0 0 2 1 .250
Naylor 1b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .476
Clement 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Mercado rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Hedges c 3 1 1 2 0 2 .125
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 9 5 4 6
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .298
Judge rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Rizzo 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .235
Stanton dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Donaldson 3b 2 1 1 1 2 0 .196
1-Locastro pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Hicks cf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .275
Gallo lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .136
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 1 2 2 0 1 .298
Higashioka c 2 0 1 1 0 1 .121
a-Torres ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .195
Cleveland 000 020 020_4 4 0
New York 000 020 102_5 9 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Higashioka in the 9th.

1-ran for Donaldson in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 1, New York 5. 2B_Kiner-Falefa (4). HR_Naylor (1), off Cortes Jr.; Hedges (1), off Green; Donaldson (2), off Quantrill. RBIs_Naylor 2 (5), Hedges 2 (3), Kiner-Falefa 2 (4), Higashioka (1), Donaldson (4), Torres (3). SB_Locastro (1). CS_Donaldson (1). SF_Higashioka.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 0; New York 2 (Higashioka 2). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 0; New York 3 for 6.

GIDP_Naylor, LeMahieu.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Clement, Rosario, Naylor; Naylor, Straw, Rosario, Straw); New York 1 (Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, Rizzo).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quantrill 6 1-3 6 3 3 3 2 90 3.94
De Los Santos 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 0.00
Shaw, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.70
Sandlin, H, 3 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 6.35
Clase, L, 0-2, BS, 2-3 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 21 7.71
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes Jr. 6 1-3 1 2 2 2 8 91 1.15
Holmes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.17
Green, BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 0 0 21 4.91
Castro, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.57

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-0, Sandlin 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, John Libka; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_2:50. A_39,180 (47,309).

Top Stories