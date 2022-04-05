NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

On Air: Innovation in Government
The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through April 4

1. Ryan Blaney, 241.

2. Chase Elliott, 241.

3. Martin Truex Jr, 222.

4. William Byron, 218.

5. Joey Logano, 215.

6. Ross Chastain, 214.

7. Alex Bowman, 212.

8. Kevin Harvick, 193.

9. Chase Briscoe, 192.

10. Kyle Busch, 191.

11. Aric Almirola, 184.

12. Kyle Larson, 183.

13. Tyler Reddick, 183.

14. Daniel Suárez, 171.

15. Austin Cindric, 170.

16. Austin Dillon, 158.

17. Erik Jones, 157.

18. Kurt Busch, 155.

19. Chris Buescher, 151.

20. Denny Hamlin, 148.

21. Christopher Bell, 147.

22. Bubba Wallace, 133.

23. Justin Haley, 129.

24. Ty Dillon, 116.

25. Michael McDowell, 109.

26. Cole Custer, 105.

27. Todd Gilliland, 105.

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 101.

29. Harrison Burton, 99.

30. Corey Lajoie, 94.

31. Brad Keselowski, 72.

32. Cody Ware, 64.

33. BJ McLeod, 59.

34. David Ragan, 48.

35. Garrett Smithley, 28.

36. Greg Biffle, 22.

37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

38. Boris Said, 11.

39. Joey Hand, 2.

