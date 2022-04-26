Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through April 25

1. Chase Elliott, 368.

2. Ryan Blaney, 347.

3. William Byron, 334.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

4. Kyle Busch, 312.

5. Alex Bowman, 309.

6. Joey Logano, 308.

7. Kyle Larson, 299.

8. Martin Truex Jr, 298.

9. Ross Chastain, 292.

10. Aric Almirola, 265.

11. Kevin Harvick, 252.

        Read more: Sports News

12. Chase Briscoe, 246.

13. Austin Dillon, 245.

14. Christopher Bell, 243.

15. Tyler Reddick, 242.

16. Austin Cindric, 238.

17. Erik Jones, 231.

18. Daniel Suárez, 218.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. Kurt Busch, 218.

20. Chris Buescher, 196.

21. Bubba Wallace, 193.

22. Justin Haley, 183.

23. Michael McDowell, 181.

24. Denny Hamlin, 178.

25. Ty Dillon, 170.

26. Cole Custer, 167.

27. Todd Gilliland, 142.

28. Corey Lajoie, 140.

29. Brad Keselowski, 132.

30. Harrison Burton, 130.

31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 128.

32. Cody Ware, 88.

33. BJ McLeod, 71.

34. David Ragan, 61.

35. Garrett Smithley, 28.

36. Greg Biffle, 24.

37. Jacques Villeneuve, 15.

38. Boris Said, 11.

39. Joey Hand, 2.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories