Sports News

NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 2:00 pm
2 min read
      

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #1 (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #2 (Tyler Reddick)

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #3 (Justin Haley)

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Heat Race #4 (Joey Logano)

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #1 (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 6 — x-Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Last Chance Qualifying Race #2 (Ryan Preece)

Feb. 6 — Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum (Joey Logano)

Feb. 17 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Brad Keselowski)

Feb. 17 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Chris Buescher)

Feb. 20 — DAYTONA 500 (Austin Cindric)

Feb. 27 — Wise Power 400 (Kyle Larson)

March 6 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Alex Bowman)

March 13 — Ruoff Mortgage 500 (Chase Briscoe)

March 20 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (William Byron)

March 27 — EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Ross Chastain)

April 3 — Toyota Owners 400 (Denny Hamlin)

April 9 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Ridgeway, Va.

April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 1, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 2, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 3, Bristol, Tenn.

April 16 — x-Qualifying Race 4, Bristol, Tenn.

April 17 — Food City Dirt Race, Bristol, Tenn.

April 24 — GEICO 500, Talladega, Ala.

May 1 — DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne, Dover, Del.

May 8 — Goodyear 400, Darlington, S.C.

May 15 — NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas, Kansas City, Kan.

May 22 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open, Fort Worth, Texas

May 22 — NASCAR All-Star Race, Fort Worth, Texas

May 29 — Coca-Cola 600, Concord, N.C.

June 5 — Enjoy Illinois 300, Madison, Ill.

June 12 — Toyota / Save Mart 350, Sonoma, Calif.

June 26 — Ally 400, Lebanon, Tenn.

July 3 — Kwik Trip 250 presented by JOCKEY Made in America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

July 10 — Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart, Hampton, Ga.

July 17 — Ambetter 301, Loudon, N.H.

July 24 — Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, Long Pond, Pa.

July 31 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 7 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 14 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Aug. 21 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 27 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 4 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Sept. 17 — Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 25 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 2 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 9 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 16 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 23 — Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead, Fla.

Oct. 30 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 6 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

Top Stories