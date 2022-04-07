NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 Results

Thursday

At Martinsville Speedway

Ridgeway, Va.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (32) William Byron, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 0 points.

2. (36) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 200, 35.

3. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 0.

4. (5) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 46.

5. (3) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200, 50.

6. (4) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200, 31.

7. (11) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 200, 30.

8. (12) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 200, 37.

9. (1) Zane Smith, Ford, 200, 45.

10. (8) Tyler Ankrum, Toyota, 200, 28.

11. (16) Ty Majeski, Toyota, 200, 31.

12. (7) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 200, 39.

13. (6) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 33.

14. (10) Derek Kraus, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

15. (23) Matt DiBenedetto, Chevrolet, 200, 26.

16. (18) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 200, 24.

17. (9) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

18. (26) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (31) Hailie Deegan, Ford, 200, 18.

20. (15) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 200, 17.

21. (13) Tanner Gray, Ford, 200, 19.

22. (21) Tate Fogleman, Toyota, 200, 15.

23. (20) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 200, 14.

24. (35) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (27) Chase Janes, Toyota, 199, 12.

26. (19) Taylor Gray, Ford, 198, 12.

27. (25) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 198, 10.

28. (30) Blake Lothian, Chevrolet, 198, 9.

29. (17) Chase Purdy, Toyota, 197, 10.

30. (14) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 195, 7.

31. (22) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, brakes, 157, 6.

32. (33) Dillon Steuer, Chevrolet, accident, 122, 5.

33. (24) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, electrical, 119, 4.

34. (34) Kaden Honeycutt, Toyota, accident, 107, 3.

35. (29) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 26, 2.

36. (28) Dean Thompson, Chevrolet, electrical, 13, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 58.662 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 47 minutes, 36 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.138 seconds.

Caution Flags: 11 for 71 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: Z.Smith 0-55; B.Rhodes 56-80; K.Busch 81; B.Rhodes 82-103; C.Hocevar 104; W.Byron 105-107; C.Smith 108; W.Byron 109-115; C.Smith 116; W.Byron 117-200

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): W.Byron, 3 times for 94 laps; Z.Smith, 1 time for 55 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 47 laps; C.Smith, 2 times for 2 laps; K.Busch, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Hocevar, 1 time for 1 lap.

Wins: Z.Smith, 2; C.Smith, 1; C.Heim, 1.

Top 16 in Points: 1. B.Rhodes, 205; 2. C.Smith, 201; 3. Z.Smith, 184; 4. S.Friesen, 180; 5. J.Nemechek, 161; 6. C.Eckes, 161; 7. T.Gray, 158; 8. T.Majeski, 153; 9. M.Crafton, 132; 10. T.Ankrum, 132; 11. D.Kraus, 131; 12. C.Hocevar, 130; 13. G.Enfinger, 125; 14. M.DiBenedetto, 107; 15. A.Self, 100; 16. T.Hill, 92.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

