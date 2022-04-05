On Air: Innovation in Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 2:00 pm
< a min read
      

Through April 4

1. AJ Allmendinger, 303 (1).

2. Ty Gibbs, 283 (3).

3. Noah Gragson, 283 (1).

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

4. Josh Berry, 227 (0).

5. Justin Allgaier, 216 (0).

6. Sam Mayer, 201 (0).

7. Brandon Jones, 199 (0).

8. Daniel Hemric, 197 (0).

9. Austin Hill, 193 (1).

10. Ryan Sieg, 191 (0).

11. Riley Herbst, 179 (0).

        Read more: Sports News

12. Sheldon Creed, 164 (0).

13. Brandon Brown, 164 (0).

14. Anthony Alfredo, 158 (0).

15. Jeb Burton, 152 (0).

16. Landon Cassill, 150 (0).

17. Brett Moffitt, 138 (0).

18. Trevor Bayne, 109 (0).

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

19. JJ Yeley, 107 (0).

20. Myatt Snider, 100 (0).

21. Jeremy Clements, 99 (0).

22. Alex Labbe, 99 (0).

23. Jade Buford, 88 (0).

24. Mason Massey, 84 (0).

25. Kyle Weatherman, 82 (0).

26. Kyle Sieg, 75 (0).

27. Bayley Currey, 71 (0).

28. Ryan Vargas, 67 (0).

29. Joe Graf Jr, 66 (0).

30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 57 (0).

31. Stefan Parsons, 57 (0).

32. Josh Williams, 49 (0).

33. Joey Gase, 46 (0).

34. Ryan Ellis, 45 (0).

35. Tommy Joe Martins, 43 (0).

36. Ryan Truex, 40 (0).

37. Sage Karam, 37 (0).

38. Matt Mills, 34 (0).

39. Parker Retzlaff, 33 (0).

40. Josh Bilicki, 30 (0).

41. Miguel Paludo, 28 (0).

42. Preston Pardus, 28 (0).

43. Shane Lee, 24 (0).

44. Jesse Iwuji, 24 (0).

45. Parker Chase, 21 (0).

46. David Starr, 20 (0).

47. Patrick Gallagher, 15 (0).

48. Cj McLaughlin, 15 (0).

49. Rajah Caruth, 13 (0).

50. Nicholas Sanchez, 11 (0).

51. Derek Griffith, 11 (0).

52. Scott Heckert, 6 (0).

53. Brennan Poole, 2 (0).

54. Drew Dollar, 1 (0).

55. Will Rodgers, 1 (0).

56. Caesar Bacarella, 1 (0).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|12 Microsoft Envision: Episode 4
4|12 Knock Your File Storage Security...
4|12 CHARLIE MIKE '22: Perfecting Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories