NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through April 4
1. AJ Allmendinger, 303 (1).
2. Ty Gibbs, 283 (3).
3. Noah Gragson, 283 (1).
4. Josh Berry, 227 (0).
5. Justin Allgaier, 216 (0).
6. Sam Mayer, 201 (0).
7. Brandon Jones, 199 (0).
8. Daniel Hemric, 197 (0).
9. Austin Hill, 193 (1).
10. Ryan Sieg, 191 (0).
11. Riley Herbst, 179 (0).
12. Sheldon Creed, 164 (0).
13. Brandon Brown, 164 (0).
14. Anthony Alfredo, 158 (0).
15. Jeb Burton, 152 (0).
16. Landon Cassill, 150 (0).
17. Brett Moffitt, 138 (0).
18. Trevor Bayne, 109 (0).
19. JJ Yeley, 107 (0).
20. Myatt Snider, 100 (0).
21. Jeremy Clements, 99 (0).
22. Alex Labbe, 99 (0).
23. Jade Buford, 88 (0).
24. Mason Massey, 84 (0).
25. Kyle Weatherman, 82 (0).
26. Kyle Sieg, 75 (0).
27. Bayley Currey, 71 (0).
28. Ryan Vargas, 67 (0).
29. Joe Graf Jr, 66 (0).
30. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 57 (0).
31. Stefan Parsons, 57 (0).
32. Josh Williams, 49 (0).
33. Joey Gase, 46 (0).
34. Ryan Ellis, 45 (0).
35. Tommy Joe Martins, 43 (0).
36. Ryan Truex, 40 (0).
37. Sage Karam, 37 (0).
38. Matt Mills, 34 (0).
39. Parker Retzlaff, 33 (0).
40. Josh Bilicki, 30 (0).
41. Miguel Paludo, 28 (0).
42. Preston Pardus, 28 (0).
43. Shane Lee, 24 (0).
44. Jesse Iwuji, 24 (0).
45. Parker Chase, 21 (0).
46. David Starr, 20 (0).
47. Patrick Gallagher, 15 (0).
48. Cj McLaughlin, 15 (0).
49. Rajah Caruth, 13 (0).
50. Nicholas Sanchez, 11 (0).
51. Derek Griffith, 11 (0).
52. Scott Heckert, 6 (0).
53. Brennan Poole, 2 (0).
54. Drew Dollar, 1 (0).
55. Will Rodgers, 1 (0).
56. Caesar Bacarella, 1 (0).
