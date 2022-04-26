NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through April 25
1. AJ Allmendinger, 384 (1).
2. Noah Gragson, 344 (2).
3. Ty Gibbs, 339 (3).
4. Josh Berry, 284 (0).
5. Brandon Jones, 271 (1).
6. Justin Allgaier, 263 (0).
7. Ryan Sieg, 260 (0).
8. Sam Mayer, 255 (0).
9. Austin Hill, 250 (1).
10. Riley Herbst, 242 (0).
11. Landon Cassill, 240 (0).
12. Daniel Hemric, 230 (0).
13. Anthony Alfredo, 220 (0).
14. Sheldon Creed, 185 (0).
15. Brandon Brown, 185 (0).
16. Jeb Burton, 180 (0).
17. Brett Moffitt, 167 (0).
18. Alex Labbe, 146 (0).
19. Myatt Snider, 143 (0).
20. Jeremy Clements, 143 (0).
21. JJ Yeley, 114 (0).
22. Bayley Currey, 111 (0).
23. Trevor Bayne, 109 (0).
24. Joe Graf Jr, 106 (0).
25. Kyle Weatherman, 103 (0).
26. Jade Buford, 103 (0).
27. Ryan Vargas, 96 (0).
28. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 95 (0).
29. Kyle Sieg, 94 (0).
30. Mason Massey, 89 (0).
31. Ryan Truex, 78 (0).
32. Stefan Parsons, 70 (0).
33. Joey Gase, 67 (0).
34. Josh Williams, 67 (0).
35. Matt Mills, 59 (0).
36. Parker Retzlaff, 58 (0).
37. Shane Lee, 58 (0).
38. Ryan Ellis, 50 (0).
39. David Starr, 44 (0).
40. Tommy Joe Martins, 43 (0).
41. Sage Karam, 37 (0).
42. Josh Bilicki, 30 (0).
43. Drew Dollar, 30 (0).
44. Miguel Paludo, 28 (0).
45. Preston Pardus, 28 (0).
46. Derek Griffith, 27 (0).
47. Dale Earnhardt Jr, 26 (0).
48. Jesse Iwuji, 24 (0).
49. Parker Chase, 21 (0).
50. Gray Gaulding, 16 (0).
51. Patrick Gallagher, 15 (0).
52. Cj McLaughlin, 15 (0).
53. Rajah Caruth, 13 (0).
54. Caesar Bacarella, 13 (0).
55. Nicholas Sanchez, 11 (0).
56. Scott Heckert, 6 (0).
57. Brennan Poole, 3 (0).
58. Natalie Decker, 2 (0).
59. Howie Disavino III, 1 (0).
60. Will Rodgers, 1 (0).
