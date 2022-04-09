Trending:
Nashville 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 10:49 pm
Nashville 0 2 2
Sporting Kansas City 1 0 1

First Half_1, Sporting Kansas City, Walter, 2 (Sweat), 25th minute.

Second Half_2, Nashville, Romney, 1 (Leal), 51st; 3, Nashville, Sapong, 2 (Muyl), 68th.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Kendall McIntosh.

Yellow Cards_Duke, Sporting Kansas City, 17th; Espinoza, Sporting Kansas City, 52nd; Hernandez, Sporting Kansas City, 63rd; Washington, Nashville, 79th.

Referee_Ismail Elfath. Assistant Referees_Cory Richardson, Diego Blas, Jair Marrufo. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

A_18,852.

Lineups

Nashville_Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Taylor Washington, Walker Zimmermann; Brian Anunga (Anibal Godoy, 77th), Sean Davis, Hany Mukhtar (Ethan Zubak, 90th+2), Randall Leal (Luke Haakenson, 90th+1), Alex Muyl; C.J. Sapong (Ake Arnaud Loba, 90th+1).

Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Andreu Fontas, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Benjamin Sweat (Logan Ndenbe, 84th), Graham Zusi; Cameron Duke (Felipe Hernandez, 46th), Roger Espinoza (Marinos Tzionis, 76th), Remi Walter; Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton (Nikola Vujnovic, 76th).

