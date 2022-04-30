Nashville hosts the Philadelphia Union in non-conference play

Philadelphia Union (5-1-2, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-3-2, eighth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC +123, Philadelphia +251, Draw +209; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville and the Philadelphia Union hit the pitch in non-conference play.

Nashville is 0-0-0 in home games. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference with 30 shots on goal, averaging 3.8 per game.

The Union are 2-1-0 in road games. The Union are first in the Eastern Conference conceding just five goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hany Mukhtar has two goals and two assists for Nashville. C.J. Sapong has two goals and one assist.

Daniel Gazdag has four goals for the Union. Julian Carranza has three goals and two assists.

SEASON SO FAR: Nashville: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 2.8 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Union: Averaging 1.5 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 0.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Irakoze Donasiyano (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).

Union: Sergio Santos (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

