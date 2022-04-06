On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
April 6, 2022 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 _
Miami 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Philadelphia 0 0 .000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cincinnati 0 0 .000 _
Milwaukee 0 0 .000 _
Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 _
St. Louis 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Arizona 0 0 .000 _
Colorado 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
San Diego 0 0 .000 _
San Francisco 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 4:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 8:08 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

