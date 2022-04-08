Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 1:02 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division

  W  L   Pct.  GB 

New York   1  0 1.000    _ 

Miami   0  0   000    ½ 

Philadelphia   0  0   000    ½ 

        Insight by Affigent: How is the Army preparing for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)? During this webinar, we look at how the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications–Tactical plans to test new capabilities to create a data fabric built on integrated data.

Atlanta   0  1   000    1 

Washington   0  1   000    1 

Central Division

WLPct.GB

Chicago   1  0 1.000    _ 

Cincinnati   1  0 1.000    _ 

St. Louis   1  0 1.000    _ 

Milwaukee   0  1   000    1 

Pittsburgh   0  1   000    1 

        Read more: Sports News

West Division

  W  L   Pct.  GB 

Arizona   1  0 1.000    _ 

Colorado   0  0   000    ½ 

Los Angeles   0  0   000    ½ 

San Francisco   0  0   000    ½ 

San Diego   0  1   000    1 

___

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 1

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Arizona 4, San Diego 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-0), 2:20 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 4:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 0-0) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 0-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories