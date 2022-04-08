All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (López 0-0) at San Francisco (Rodón 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Gibson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-0) at Atlanta (Wright 0-0), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 0-0) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Oakland at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
