On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 3 1 .750 _
Philadelphia 2 1 .667 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1
Miami 1 2 .333
Washington 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _
St. Louis 2 1 .667 _
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 ½
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 3 1 .750 _
Colorado 2 1 .667 ½
San Francisco 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 1 2 .333
Arizona 1 3 .250 2

___

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 3, Miami 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News