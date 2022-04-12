On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 3 1 .750 _
New York 3 2 .600 ½
Atlanta 2 3 .400
Washington 2 3 .400
Miami 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _
St. Louis 2 1 .667 _
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 ½
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1
Milwaukee 1 3 .250

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 4 1 .800 _
Colorado 3 1 .750 ½
San Francisco 2 2 .500
Los Angeles 1 2 .333 2
Arizona 1 3 .250

___

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 4

Washington 11, Atlanta 2

L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

San Diego 4, San Francisco 2

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 4:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Gray 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-1), 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 0-0), 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-0) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 1:15 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 1-0) at Arizona (Kelly 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 1-0) at San Francisco (Webb 0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:14 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

