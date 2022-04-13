On Air: IT Innovation Insider
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 4 2 .667 _
Philadelphia 3 2 .600 ½
Atlanta 3 3 .500 1
Washington 2 4 .333 2
Miami 1 4 .200

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 _
St. Louis 3 1 .750 _
Cincinnati 2 3 .400
Milwaukee 2 3 .400
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 4 1 .800 _
San Diego 4 2 .667 ½
San Francisco 3 2 .600 1
Los Angeles 2 2 .500
Arizona 1 4 .200 3

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Pittsburgh 1

Cleveland 10, Cincinnati 5

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Angels 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Milwaukee 5, Baltimore 4

Atlanta 16, Washington 4

Colorado 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 13, San Diego 2

Houston 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1), 5:14 p.m.

Washington (Adon 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 1-0) at Miami (Alcantara 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 1-0) at San Diego (Musgrove 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-0) at Colorado (Freeland 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Top Stories