National League Glance

The Associated Press
April 22, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 10 4 .714 _
Atlanta 7 8 .467
Philadelphia 6 8 .429 4
Miami 5 8 .385
Washington 6 10 .375 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 8 4 .667 _
Milwaukee 8 6 .571 1
Chicago 6 7 .462
Pittsburgh 6 7 .462
Cincinnati 2 12 .143 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 _
Colorado 8 4 .667 1
San Diego 9 5 .643 1
San Francisco 9 5 .643 1
Arizona 5 8 .385

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona 4, Washington 3

Miami 5, St. Louis 0

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Friday’s Games

San Francisco 7, Washington 1

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

