On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 11 5 .688 _
Atlanta 7 9 .438 4
Miami 6 8 .429 4
Philadelphia 6 9 .400
Washington 6 11 .353

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 9 5 .643 _
Milwaukee 9 6 .600 ½
Chicago 7 8 .467
Pittsburgh 7 8 .467
Cincinnati 3 13 .188 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 10 4 .714 _
Colorado 10 5 .667 ½
San Francisco 10 5 .667 ½
San Diego 10 6 .625 1
Arizona 6 9 .400

___

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 5, Washington 2

Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0

Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game

Miami 9, Atlanta 7

Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

        Read more: Sports News

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Monday’s Games

San Francisco (Rodón 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-1) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference...
5|1 NASCIO 2022 Midyear Virtual Conference
5|1 TOC Annual Institute
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories