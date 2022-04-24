All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|11
|5
|.688
|_
|Atlanta
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Miami
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Philadelphia
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
|Washington
|6
|11
|.353
|5½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|Milwaukee
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Chicago
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Cincinnati
|3
|13
|.188
|7
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|San Francisco
|10
|5
|.667
|½
|San Diego
|10
|6
|.625
|1
|Arizona
|6
|9
|.400
|4½
___
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 5, Washington 2
Detroit 13, Colorado 0, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 21, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 5, Cincinnati 0
Colorado 3, Detroit 2, 2nd game
Miami 9, Atlanta 7
Arizona 5, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 3, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 6, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco (Rodón 2-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-2) at Philadelphia (Gibson 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-1) at Arizona (Kelly 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
