On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 14 6 .700 _
Miami 10 8 .556 3
Philadelphia 10 10 .500 4
Atlanta 9 11 .450 5
Washington 6 15 .286

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 13 7 .650 _
St. Louis 11 7 .611 1
Chicago 8 11 .421
Pittsburgh 8 11 .421
Cincinnati 3 16 .158

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 13 6 .684 _
Los Angeles 12 6 .667 ½
San Diego 13 7 .650 ½
Colorado 10 9 .526 3
Arizona 8 12 .400

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Washington 2

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1

Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1

St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 2:15 p.m.

Washington (Adon 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Kuhl 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|6 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOL -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories