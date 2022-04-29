All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|14
|6
|.700
|_
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|3
|Philadelphia
|10
|10
|.500
|4
|Atlanta
|9
|11
|.450
|5
|Washington
|6
|15
|.286
|8½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|13
|7
|.650
|_
|St. Louis
|11
|7
|.611
|1
|Chicago
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|8
|11
|.421
|4½
|Cincinnati
|3
|16
|.158
|9½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|13
|6
|.684
|_
|Los Angeles
|12
|6
|.667
|½
|San Diego
|13
|7
|.650
|½
|Colorado
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Arizona
|8
|12
|.400
|5½
___
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Washington 2
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 1
Atlanta 5, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis 8, Arizona 3
Friday’s Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 1-0), 2:15 p.m.
Washington (Adon 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 2-1) at Miami (Luzardo 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-2) at Texas (Dunning 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-2) at Milwaukee (Lauer 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Gibson 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Kuhl 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Brieske 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.