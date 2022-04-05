Nationals 14, Mets 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|0
|3
|0
|
|Totals
|44
|14
|20
|14
|
|J.McNil 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Berbesi 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luc.Fox 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gllorme ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ju.Soto rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wi.Lugo ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|J.Davis 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ne.Cruz dh
|2
|1
|1
|4
|
|H.Snger c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|StrGrdn dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Smith 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Ampro dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|J.McCnn c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gerrera 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dterich 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|A.Sarez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ke.Ruiz c
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|D.Palka 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Adams c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cnsegra rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|L.Thmas lf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Dmnguez dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ja.Fein lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ni.Dini dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Ramirez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Boone 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Frnco 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|D L Crz cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pa.Witt 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ar.Cruz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|–
|0
|Washington
|081
|311
|000
|–
|14
E_Smith (1), Cruz (1). LOB_New York 5, Washington 8. 2B_Dieterich (1), Ruiz (2), Boone (1), Robles (1). HR_Cruz (2), Ruiz (2), Thomas (2), Escobar (1), Franco (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Walker L, 0-1
|1
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|Holderman
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Orze
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Claudio
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Rodriguez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pena
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde W, 1-0
|4
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Murphy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thompson
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rogers
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Hardlen Acosta; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Edwin Jimenez.
T_2:55. A_2223
