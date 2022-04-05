On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Nationals 14, Mets 0

The Associated Press
April 5, 2022 3:19 pm
< a min read
      
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 0 3 0 Totals 44 14 20 14
J.McNil 2b 1 0 0 0 Hrnndez 2b 3 1 1 0
Berbesi 2b 3 0 0 0 Luc.Fox 3b 3 0 0 0
Gllorme ss 3 0 0 0 Ju.Soto rf 1 1 0 0
Wi.Lugo ss 1 0 1 0 Hrnndez rf 3 1 2 0
J.Davis 3b 2 0 1 0 Ne.Cruz dh 2 1 1 4
H.Snger c 2 0 0 0 StrGrdn dh 1 0 0 0
D.Smith 1b 1 0 0 0 Y.Ampro dh 2 0 1 0
J.McCnn c 2 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 1 1 1 0
Gerrera 3b 0 0 0 0 Dterich 1b 3 1 2 1
A.Sarez ph 1 0 0 0 Ke.Ruiz c 3 2 2 3
D.Palka 1b 3 0 0 0 R.Adams c 2 0 0 0
Cnsegra rf 3 0 1 0 L.Thmas lf 3 2 2 2
Dmnguez dh 2 0 0 0 Ja.Fein lf 2 0 1 0
Ni.Dini dh 1 0 0 0 Escobar ss 3 1 1 2
Ramirez cf 3 0 0 0 J.Boone 2b 2 1 2 0
M.Frnco 3b 2 1 1 1
D L Crz cf 3 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 2 1 2 0
Pa.Witt 3b 2 0 1 1
Ar.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0
New York 000 000 000 0
Washington 081 311 000 14

E_Smith (1), Cruz (1). LOB_New York 5, Washington 8. 2B_Dieterich (1), Ruiz (2), Boone (1), Robles (1). HR_Cruz (2), Ruiz (2), Thomas (2), Escobar (1), Franco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Walker L, 0-1 1 1-3 6 6 6 0 0
Holderman 1 2-3 4 3 3 2 3
Orze 1 3 3 3 0 0
Claudio 1 3 1 1 0 0
Rodriguez 1 2 1 1 0 0
Pena 2 2 0 0 0 2
Washington
Fedde W, 1-0 4 2-3 2 0 0 1 5
Murphy 1 0 0 0 0 0
Thompson 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Rogers 2 1 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Hardlen Acosta; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Edwin Jimenez.

T_2:55. A_2223

