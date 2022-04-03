Nationals 9, Astros 6

|Houston
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|37
|6
|11
|6
|Totals
|40
|9
|15
|9
|J.Altve 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hrnndez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Goodrum 2b
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Ju.Soto rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|K.Tcker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrnconz pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Espnosa rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ne.Cruz dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hrnndez dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wlliams 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Ke.Ruiz c
|5
|3
|4
|3
|Sntnder ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ar.Cruz ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Al.Diaz 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Frnco 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Brntley lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|StrGrdn lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|R.Rivas lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|McCrmck cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mldnado c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Je.Pena ss
|3
|2
|2
|4
|Lorenzo ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|002
|300
|100
|–
|6
|Washington
|000
|022
|32(x)
|–
|9
E_Lorenzo (2), Ruiz (2). DP_Houston 0, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 8, Washington 9. 2B_Goodrum 2 (2), Soto (2), Cruz (1), Strange-Gordon (3). HR_Pena 2 (2), Ruiz (1), Franco (1). SB_Altuve (1).
|Houston
|Verlander
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|5
|Maton H, 2
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Taylor H, 2
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Stanek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neris
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Washington
|Gray
|4
|2-3
|7
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Voth
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Harvey W, 1-0
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Doolittle H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Clippard S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Tucker by_Gray.
Umpires_Home, James Jean; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:31. A_2692
