On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nationals 9, Astros 6

The Associated Press
April 3, 2022 5:37 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 40 9 15 9
J.Altve 2b 3 1 2 0 Hrnndez 2b 5 0 2 2
Goodrum 2b 2 1 2 0 Ju.Soto rf 5 0 1 0
K.Tcker rf 2 0 0 0 Mrnconz pr 0 1 0 0
Espnosa rf 1 0 0 0 Ne.Cruz dh 4 1 1 0
Bregman 3b 3 0 1 1 Hrnndez dh 1 0 0 0
Wlliams 3b 2 0 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 5 1 1 0
Alvarez dh 4 0 1 1 Ke.Ruiz c 5 3 4 3
Sntnder ph 1 0 0 0 Escobar ss 4 0 1 0
Gurriel 1b 1 0 1 0 Ar.Cruz ss 1 0 0 0
Al.Diaz 1b 2 0 0 0 M.Frnco 3b 3 2 2 2
Brntley lf 3 1 0 0 StrGrdn lf 4 1 3 2
R.Rivas lf 1 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 3 0 0 0
Jo.Siri cf 2 0 0 0
McCrmck cf 2 0 0 0
J.Cstro c 2 1 1 0
Mldnado c 2 0 1 0
Je.Pena ss 3 2 2 4
Lorenzo ss 1 0 0 0
Houston 002 300 100 6
Washington 000 022 32(x) 9

E_Lorenzo (2), Ruiz (2). DP_Houston 0, Washington 1. LOB_Houston 8, Washington 9. 2B_Goodrum 2 (2), Soto (2), Cruz (1), Strange-Gordon (3). HR_Pena 2 (2), Ruiz (1), Franco (1). SB_Altuve (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Verlander 5 6 2 2 1 5
Maton H, 2 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Taylor H, 2 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Montero L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 1-3 3 3 2 1 0
Stanek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Neris 1 2 2 2 0 1
Washington
Gray 4 2-3 7 5 5 1 6
Voth 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Harvey W, 1-0 1 2 1 1 1 1
Doolittle H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 2
Clippard S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Tucker by_Gray.

Umpires_Home, James Jean; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Lance Barksdale.

        Insight by Dataminr: How can technology play a role in helping organizations prepare for large-scale events? During this exclusive webinar, public sector leaders will discuss their considerations, challenges and strategy when planning technology initiatives and security around large-scale events.

T_3:31. A_2692

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|10 IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2022
4|10 ITNG 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories