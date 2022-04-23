Nationals aim to break 3-game losing streak, play the Giants

San Francisco Giants (8-5, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-9, third in the NL East)

Washington; Saturday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, six strikeouts); Nationals: Aaron Sanchez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -162, Nationals +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to stop a three-game skid when they play the San Francisco Giants.

Washington has a 3-5 record in home games and a 6-9 record overall. Nationals hitters are batting a collective .227, which ranks ninth in the NL.

San Francisco is 8-5 overall and 4-2 at home. The Giants are 5-2 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz has two home runs and nine RBI for the Nationals. Maikel Franco is 8-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has a double, a home run and five RBI while hitting .234 for the Giants. Mike Yastrzemski is 11-for-35 with a double and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .224 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Giants: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

