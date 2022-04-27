Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nationals head into matchup against the Marlins on losing streak

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 2:41 am
2 min read
      

Miami Marlins (8-8, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (6-13, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-0, .52 ERA, .75 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -148, Nationals +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins as losers of six games in a row.

Washington is 6-13 overall and 3-9 in home games. The Nationals are 4-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has gone 4-3 in home games and 8-8 overall. The Marlins have gone 6-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .345 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has three doubles and two home runs. Maikel Franco is 9-for-35 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami with four home runs while slugging .673. Joey Wendle is 11-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Nationals: Lucius Fox: day-to-day (illness), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (illness), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|3 15th Annual NEIASIU Training Seminar...
5|3 Achieving Cyber Resiliency: A Roadmap...
5|3 Planet Cyber Sec
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories