Nationals head into matchup against the Marlins on losing streak

Miami Marlins (8-8, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (6-13, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-0, .52 ERA, .75 WHIP, 17 strikeouts); Nationals: Erick Fedde (1-1, 6.75 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 14 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -148, Nationals +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals take on the Miami Marlins as losers of six games in a row.

Washington is 6-13 overall and 3-9 in home games. The Nationals are 4-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has gone 4-3 in home games and 8-8 overall. The Marlins have gone 6-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .345 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has three doubles and two home runs. Maikel Franco is 9-for-35 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami with four home runs while slugging .673. Joey Wendle is 11-for-32 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 2-8, .217 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .266 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Lucius Fox: day-to-day (illness), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (illness), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

