Nationals play the Diamondbacks with 2-1 series lead

Arizona Diamondbacks (4-8, fifth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-7, fifth in the NL East)

Washington; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, four strikeouts); Nationals: Josh Rogers (1-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals -130, Diamondbacks +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Washington is 3-3 in home games and 6-7 overall. The Nationals are 0-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Arizona has a 4-8 record overall and a 2-4 record at home. The Diamondbacks have a 1-5 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has a .356 batting average to rank second on the Nationals, and has two doubles and a home run. Maikel Franco is 13-for-37 with a home run and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho leads the Diamondbacks with three home runs while slugging .421. Seth Beer is 12-for-27 with three doubles and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks: 3-7, .182 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Josh Bell: day-to-day (undisclosed), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

