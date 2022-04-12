Nationals take on the Braves after Franco’s 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (2-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-3)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0); Braves: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Nationals +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves after Maikel Franco had four hits against the Braves on Monday.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 42-38 in home games a season ago. The Braves slugged .435 with a .754 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 30-51 in road games a season ago. The Nationals slugged .417 with a .337 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.