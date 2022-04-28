Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 9:35 pm
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, April 16

Utah 99, Dallas 93

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111

Golden State 123, Denver 107

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!
Sunday, April 17

Miami 115, Atlanta 91

Boston 115, Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86

Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99

Monday, April 18

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97

Dallas 110, Utah 104

Golden State 126, Denver 106

Tuesday, April 19

Miami 115, Atlanta 105

        Read more: Sports News

Memphis 124, Minnesota 96

New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114

Wednesday, April 20

Boston 114, Brooklyn 107

Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT

Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, April 21

Memphis 104, Minnesota 95

Dallas 126, Utah 118

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Golden State 118, Denver 113

Friday, April 22

Atlanta 111, Miami 110

Milwaukee 111, Chicago 81

Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111

Saturday, April 23

Toronto 110, Philadelphia 102

Utah 100

Boston 109, Brooklyn 103

Minnesota 119, Memphis 118

Sunday, April 24

Milwaukee 119, Chicago 95

Denver 126, Golden State 121

Miami 110, Atlanta 86

New Orleans 118, Phoenix 103

Monday, April 25

Boston 116, Brooklyn 112, Boston wins series 4-0

Toronto 103, Philadelphia 88

Dallas 102, Utah 77, Dallas leads series 3-2

Tuesday, April 26

Miami 97, Atlanta 94, Miami wins series 4-1

Memphis 111, Minnesota 109, Memphis leads series 3-2

Phoenix 112, New Orleans 97, Phoenix leads series 3-2

Wednesday, April 27

Milwaukee 116, Chicago 100, Milwaukee wins series 4-1

Golden State 102, Denver 98, Golden State wins series 4-1

Thursday, April 28

Philadelphia 132, Toronto 97, Philadelphia wins series 4-2

Phoenix at New Orleans 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 29

Memphis at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 30

x-Utah at Dallas, 4:30 p.m./7 p.m./8:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.

x-New Orleans at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m./9:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 1

x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

<

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|5 Expeditionary Communications Rodeo and...
5|5 In the Name of Security: Media...
5|5 Overcoming Today's Cyber Insurance...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories