NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|PLAY-IN
|FIRST ROUND
|Tuesday, April 12
Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
|PLAY-IN
|SECOND ROUND
|Friday, April 15
Charlotte/Atlanta winner at Cleveland/Brooklyn loser, TBD
San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers/Minnesota loser, TBD
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 16
Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.
West Seventh Seed at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
East Seven Seed at Boston, TBD
East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD
Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD<
