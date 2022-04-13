NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|PLAY-IN
|FIRST ROUND
|Tuesday, April 12
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108
Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103
San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
|PLAY-IN
|SECOND ROUND
|Friday, April 15
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 16
Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
East Eighth Seed at Miami, 1 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD
West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.
Miami at East Eighth Seed, TBD
Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, TBD
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Memphis at Minnesota, TBD
Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at East Eighth Seed, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Utah at Dallas, TBD
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD
x-East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD
x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
x-West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD
x-Miami at East Eighth Seed, TBD
x-Dallas at Utah, TBD
x-Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, TBD
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD
x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD
x-Golden State at Denver, TBD
x-East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Utah at Dallas, TBD
x-West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
