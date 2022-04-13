Trending:
Sports News

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 9:43 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 12

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13

Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103

San Antonio at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

PLAY-IN
SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 15

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio/New Orleans winner at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, April 16

Utah at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 17

East Eighth Seed at Miami, 1 p.m.

Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Monday, April 18

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, April 19

Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD

West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Miami at East Eighth Seed, TBD

Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, TBD

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Memphis at Minnesota, TBD

Sunday, April 24

Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at East Eighth Seed, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 25

Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Utah at Dallas, TBD

x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD

Tuesday, April 26

x-East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD

x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

x-West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD

Wednesday, April 27

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD

x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Denver at Golden State, TBD

Thursday, April 28

x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD

x-Miami at East Eighth Seed, TBD

x-Dallas at Utah, TBD

x-Phoenix at West Eighth Seed, TBD

Friday, April 29

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD

x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD

x-Golden State at Denver, TBD

Saturday, April 30

x-East Eighth Seed at Miami, TBD

x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Utah at Dallas, TBD

x-West Eighth Seed at Phoenix, TBD

Sunday, May 1

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD

x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

x-Denver at Golden State, TBD

