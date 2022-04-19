Trending:
Sports News

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 12:43 am
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 12

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13

Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103

New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103

PLAY-IN
SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 15

Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101

New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101

FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, April 16

Utah 99, Dallas 93, Utah leads series 1-0

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117, Minnesota leads series 1-0

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111, Philadelphia leads series 1-0

Golden State 123, Denver 107, Golden State leads series 1-0

Sunday, April 17

Miami 115, Atlanta 91, Miami leads series 1-0

Boston 115, Brooklyn 114, Boston leads series 1-0

Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86, Milwaukee leads series 1-0

Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99, Phoenix leads series 1-0

Monday, April 18

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97

Dallas 110, Utah 104

Golden State 126, Denver 106

Tuesday, April 19

Atlanta at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 20

Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 21

Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.

Friday, April 22

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23

Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Minnesota, 10 p.m.

Sunday, April 24

Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 25

Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Utah at Dallas, TBD

x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD

Tuesday, April 26

x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD

x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD

Wednesday, April 27

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD

x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Denver at Golden State, TBD

Thursday, April 28

x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD

x-Miami at Atlanta, TBD

x-Dallas at Utah, TBD

x-Phoenix at New Orleans, TBD

Friday, April 29

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD

x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD

x-Golden State at Denver, TBD

Saturday, April 30

x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD

x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Utah at Dallas, TBD

x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD

Sunday, May 1

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD

x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

x-Denver at Golden State, TBD

