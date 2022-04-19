NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|PLAY-IN
|FIRST ROUND
|Tuesday, April 12
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108
Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103
New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103
|PLAY-IN
|SECOND ROUND
|Friday, April 15
Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101
New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 16
Utah 99, Dallas 93
Minnesota 130, Memphis 117, Minnesota leads series 1-0
Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111
Golden State 123, Denver 107
Miami 115, Atlanta 91, Miami leads series 1-0
Boston 115, Brooklyn 114, Boston leads series 1-0
Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86, Milwaukee leads series 1-0
Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99, Phoenix leads series 1-0
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97, Philadelphia leads series 2-0
Dallas 110, Utah 104, Series tied 1-1
Golden State 126, Denver 106, Golden State leads series 2-0
Miami 115, Atlanta 105
Minnesota at Memphis, 8:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Brooklyn at Boston, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD
x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD
x-Miami at Atlanta, TBD
x-Dallas at Utah, TBD
x-Phoenix at New Orleans, TBD
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD
x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD
x-Golden State at Denver, TBD
x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Utah at Dallas, TBD
x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.