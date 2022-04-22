NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|PLAY-IN
|FIRST ROUND
|Tuesday, April 12
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108
Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103
New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103
|PLAY-IN
|SECOND ROUND
|Friday, April 15
Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101
New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 16
Utah 99, Dallas 93
Minnesota 130, Memphis 117
Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111
Golden State 123, Denver 107
Miami 115, Atlanta 91
Boston 115, Brooklyn 114
Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86
Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97
Dallas 110, Utah 104
Golden State 126, Denver 106
Miami 115, Atlanta 105
Memphis 124, Minnesota 96
New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114, Series tied 1-1
Boston 114, Brooklyn 107, Boston leads series 2-0
Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT, Philadelphia leads series 3-0
Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110, Series tied 1-1
Memphis 104, Minnesota 95, Memphis leads series 2-1
Dallas 126, Utah 118, Dallas leads series 2-1
Golden State 118, Denver 113, Golden State leads series 3-0
Atlanta 111, Miami 110, Miami leads series 2-1
Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m.
Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m.
Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
x-Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
x-Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
x-Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
x-Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD
x-Miami at Atlanta, TBD
x-Dallas at Utah, TBD
x-Phoenix at New Orleans, TBD
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD
x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD
x-Golden State at Denver, TBD
x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Utah at Dallas, TBD
x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
