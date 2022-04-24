Trending:
Sports News

NBA Daily Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 6:34 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
PLAY-IN
FIRST ROUND
Tuesday, April 12

Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108

Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104

Wednesday, April 13

Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103

New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103

PLAY-IN
SECOND ROUND
Friday, April 15

Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101

New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101

FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Saturday, April 16

Utah 99, Dallas 93

Minnesota 130, Memphis 117

Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111

Golden State 123, Denver 107

Sunday, April 17

Miami 115, Atlanta 91

Boston 115, Brooklyn 114

Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86

Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99

Monday, April 18

Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97

Dallas 110, Utah 104

Golden State 126, Denver 106

Tuesday, April 19

Miami 115, Atlanta 105

Memphis 124, Minnesota 96

New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114

Wednesday, April 20

Boston 114, Brooklyn 107

Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT

Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110

Thursday, April 21

Memphis 104, Minnesota 95

Dallas 126, Utah 118

Golden State 118, Denver 113

Friday, April 22

Atlanta 111, Miami 110, Miami leads series 2-1

Milwaukee 111, Chicago 81

Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111, Phoenix leads series 2-1

Saturday, April 23

Toronto 110, Philadelphia 102, Philadelphia leads series 3-1

Utah 100, Dallas 99, series tied 2-2

Boston 109, Brooklyn 103, Boston leads series 3-0

Minnesota 119, Memphis 118, series tied 2-2

Sunday, April 24

Milwaukee 119, Chicago 95, Milwaukee leads series 3-1

Denver 126, Golden State 121, Golden State leads series 3-1

Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.

Monday, April 25

Boston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Utah at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 26

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, April 27

x-Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 28

x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD

x-Miami at Atlanta, TBD

Dallas at Utah, TBD

x-Phoenix at New Orleans, TBD

Friday, April 29

x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD

Memphis at Minnesota, TBD

x-Golden State at Denver, TBD

Saturday, April 30

x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD

x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD

x-Utah at Dallas, TBD

x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD

Sunday, May 1

x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD

x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD

x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD

x-Denver at Golden State, TBD

