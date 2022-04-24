NBA Daily Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|PLAY-IN
|FIRST ROUND
|Tuesday, April 12
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108
Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103
New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103
|PLAY-IN
|SECOND ROUND
|Friday, April 15
Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101
New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101
|FIRST ROUND
|(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
|Saturday, April 16
Utah 99, Dallas 93
Minnesota 130, Memphis 117
Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111
Golden State 123, Denver 107
Miami 115, Atlanta 91
Boston 115, Brooklyn 114
Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86
Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97
Dallas 110, Utah 104
Golden State 126, Denver 106
Miami 115, Atlanta 105
Memphis 124, Minnesota 96
New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114
Boston 114, Brooklyn 107
Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT
Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110
Memphis 104, Minnesota 95
Dallas 126, Utah 118
Golden State 118, Denver 113
Atlanta 111, Miami 110
Milwaukee 111, Chicago 81
Phoenix 114, New Orleans 111, Phoenix leads series 2-1
Toronto 110, Philadelphia 102, Philadelphia leads series 3-1
Utah 100, Dallas 99, series tied 2-2
Boston 109, Brooklyn 103, Boston leads series 3-0
Minnesota 119, Memphis 118, series tied 2-2
Milwaukee 119, Chicago 95, Milwaukee leads series 3-1
Denver 126, Golden State 121, Golden State leads series 3-1
Miami 110, Atlanta 86, Miami leads series 3-1
Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Utah at Dallas, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
x-Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m.
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD
x-Miami at Atlanta, TBD
Dallas at Utah, TBD
x-Phoenix at New Orleans, TBD
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD
Memphis at Minnesota, TBD
x-Golden State at Denver, TBD
x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD
x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD
x-Utah at Dallas, TBD
x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD
x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD
x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD
x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.