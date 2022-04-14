Trending:
NBA G League Playoff Glance

April 14, 2022 10:34 pm
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Single Elimination
Tuesday, April 5
Conference Qaurterfinals
Eastern Conference

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 133, Long Island 116

Western Conference

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

Thursday, April 7
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Western Conference

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110

Friday, April 8
Eastern Conference

Delaware 122, Motor City 116

Conference Finals
Saturday, April 9
Western Conference

Rio Grande Valley 125, Agua Caliente 114

Sunday, April 10
Eastern Conference

Delaware 143, Raptors 139

NBA G League Finals
Best of three
Tuesday, April 12

Game One: Rio Grande Valley 145, Delaware 128

Thursday, April 14

Game Two: Rio Grande Valley 131, Delaware 114

