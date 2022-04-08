NBA G League Playoff Glance

|All Times EDT
|x-if necessary
|Single Elimination
|Tuesday, April 5
|Conference Qaurterfinals
|Eastern Conference
Capital City 131, College Park 122
Delaware 133, Long Island 116
Texas 115, Birmingham 100
South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123
|Thursday, April 7
|Conference Semifinals
|Eastern Conference
Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT
Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103
Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110
|Friday, April 8
|Eastern Conference
Delaware at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.
|Sunday, April 10
|Conference Finals
|Eastern Conference
Delaware/Motor City winner at Raptors, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, TBD
|NBA G League Finals
|Best of three
|Tuesday, April 12
Game One: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.
Game Two: TBD vs. TBD, TBD
x-Game Three: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
