Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

NBA G League Playoff Glance

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 12:16 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
x-if necessary
Single Elimination
Tuesday, April 5
Conference Qaurterfinals
Eastern Conference

Capital City 131, College Park 122

Delaware 133, Long Island 116

Western Conference

Texas 115, Birmingham 100

South Bay 134, Santa Cruz 123

        Insight by Affigent: How is the Army preparing for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)? During this webinar, we look at how the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications–Tactical plans to test new capabilities to create a data fabric built on integrated data.
Thursday, April 7
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference

Raptors 131, Capital City 126, OT

Western Conference

Rio Grande Valley 120, Texas 103

Agua Caliente 112, South Bay 110

Friday, April 8
Eastern Conference

Delaware at Motor City, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 10
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference

Delaware/Motor City winner at Raptors, 7 p.m.

Western Conference

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, TBD

NBA G League Finals
Best of three
Tuesday, April 12

Game One: TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Game Two: TBD vs. TBD, TBD

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday, April 17

x-Game Three: TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|14 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|14 Dynamic Drainage Design with OpenRoads
4|14 Securing Government Contractors under...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories